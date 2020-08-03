Anushka Sharma Reveals Her Favourite Food Spots Around The World

Anushka Sharma has often displayed her love for travelling and food through her social media feeds. The actor has often shared pictures from her international trips and having delicious dishes. In a recent interview with a magazine, Anushka Sharma shared some of the places that are her favourite food spots. Read on to know more details:

Anushka Sharma lists her favourite food spots

In the interview, Anushka Sharma mentioned a few places nationally as well as internationally that are near and dear to her when it comes to food. She named places from Mumbai and Delhi to London. Not only that, Sharma even mentioned some of the most memorable experiences she had at those places. Reflecting on the same, Anushka Sharma shared the experience of having an eight-course meal in Italy.

Talking about her favourite places in India, Sharma spoke about the experience she had while having Wasabi at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Peshawri, Le Cirque in the Capital City of India, Delhi. She also spoke about Nobu at the Metropolitan in London. Sharma also opened up about her experience of dining at a restaurant named L’Antica Trattoria which is located in Sorrento, Italy.

Anushka Sharma described what the meal was exactly like. She said it was an eight-course meal that took over three hours to finish. She also spoke about an instance when she asked the waiter to speed up the serving process and how the waiter asked her to 'relax' in an Italian accent.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen making a special appearance in Angrezi Medium in the song, Kudi Nu Nachne De. She was also the producer for the crime thriller, Paatal Lok, that released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020. She is also the producer of her upcoming Netflix film titled Bulbbul.

