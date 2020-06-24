Anushka Sharma With Salman Khan Or Varun Dhawan: Who's Better In The Lead?

Anushka Sharma has worked with several prominent directors, producers, and actors throughout her acting career. Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Sharma is widely noted. With all that said now, here are Anushka Sharma works with Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma's collaborations with Salman Khan

Anushka Sharma has worked with Salman Khan in two films, Sultan and Zero. Sultan marked the first collaboration between Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan. The movie released in the year 2016 and is helmed by one of the prominent directors in Bollywood, Ali Abbas Zafar. The flick features Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Randeep Hooda and Amit Shah also play key roles in the movie. The 2016 film produced by Aditya Chopra narrates the journey of a wrestler and how his career choices have caused a major rift in his personal life.

The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Songs like Jag Ghoomeya and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai gained widespread appreciation. The movie bagged awards including Filmfare Awards, Stardust Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, and others for several reasons including Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan's performances, the costumes, choreography, and the songs. Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan collaborated for the second time in the movie Zero. However, Salman Khan only made a cameo appearance in the flick.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Instagram Captions Display Her Humble And Friendly Nature

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's 'Badmaash Company': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Anushka Sharma's collaborations with Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan churned out one film together. The two worked together in the flick titled Sui Dhaaga that released in the year 2018. The movie marked the first and last (so far) collaboration between Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan to date. Helmed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra, the film features Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in prominent roles.

The film, which received positive reviews from critics, went on to bag several awards and accolades. The critically acclaimed film received a whopping six nominations for Filmfare Awards. The film cemented its place in the Shanghai International Film Festival under the competition category held in the year 2019. Apart from Sharma's and Dhawan's acting performances, the costumes and the storyline, the movie received widespread attention for the locations featured including Delhi, Bhopal, Ghaziabad, and Chanderi.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Photos That Prove Low-light Photography Is Trending

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Want Harsh Animal Cruelty Laws After Pregnant Elephant Dies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.