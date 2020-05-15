Anushka Sharma Worked With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry in a very short span of time. The actor has been delivering some major hits including her performance in NH 10, Band Baaja Baarat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and many more. The actor, who is known to choose unconventional films, has worked with some of the most prominent directors in Bollywood. Having said that, here are some of the most popular directors with whom the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor has worked once-

Anushka Sharma has worked with these popular directors

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, widely known to be one of the great influencers in the film industry, has given the audience some superhits throughout the years. She has directed some of the highly acclaimed movies including Gully Boy, Talaash, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many more. Anushka Sharma and collaborated with this director only once and that is with the project Dil Dhadakne Do. The Zoya Akhtar's realistic-drama showcased some of the best cinematography and cast, including Anushka Sharma, who played a lead role in the movie. The movie bagged Anushka as well as Zoya several accolades.

Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar is widely known to be one of India's greatest directors. Some of his popular directed movies include Bharat, Gunday, and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, Anushka Sharma has worked with these iconic directors only once. She essayed a lead role in Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan. Sharma won Best Actress awards and the director also won awards for Best Director.

Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj and Anushka Sharma collaborated together for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. Vishal Bhardwaj managed to present a very interesting story that captured the attention of the audience. Despite performing average at the box office, the audience enjoyed the storyline of the flick that was very relatable. However the songs from Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial gained huge appreciation.

