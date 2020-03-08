Anushka Sharma's Funny Pictures With Varun Dhawan That You Must Check Out; See Here

Anushka Sharma and her close friend and co-star Varun Dhawan are often seen having a great time whenever together. Be it on sets or off-screen, both the actors are often seen pulling each other's legs on social media. Fans love watching the two having fun together online too.

Anushka Sharma's fun pictures with Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan worked together in Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga. The two have shared many pictures together while working and promoting the film. The lead pair can be seen getting along very well and having a jolly time.

Anushka and Varun's healthy banter is quite visible on Instagram. They also share their fun time with the audience. During the promotions of Sui Dhaaga, the two spent some time in Jaipur with their fans.

This is yet another picture of the two having a jolly time on sets. Anushka shared a picture on Instagram with Varun Dhawan wishing him on his birthday. She captioned saying that it is always fun to be around him and Varun always makes her laugh harder.

Apart from Sui Dhaaga, the two were spotted on New Year together with their significant others. Fans of the duo cannot help but love the strong friendship the two actors share with each other. Have a look at the picture shared by Anushka where the two can be seen spending time in a snowy region.

