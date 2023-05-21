Anushka Sharma Gives Flying Kisses To Virat Kohli After He Scores Century In RCB Vs GT

Virat Kohli is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2023. Currently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore is engaged in an intense match against Gujarat Titans. Bollywood actress and Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, is also in attendance at the match. Following Virat Kohli’s century being scored, Anushka Sharma gave her reaction.

Anushka Sharma cheered and gave Virat a flying kiss. Only minutes after the touching moment between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took place, pictures and clips have been circulating on social media. See Anushka’s reaction here:

Previously, Anushka Sharma was seen at the Mumbai airport. Videos of her appearance circulated on social media. She was seen in a casual look with a white T-shirt, black pants, a black sling bag and a pair of cool shades. Many speculated that the star would be jetting off to France, as she is slated to appear on the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet for her debut. However, she was later seen in Bangalore, and fans quickly realised that she would be attending the RCB vs GT match.

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma’s Cannes red carpet debut currently stands highly anticipated. She will be among the several Indian stars who have graced the Cannes red carpet this year. So far, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and more have walked the red carpet.

The Cannes Film Festival

On the Day 5 of the Cannes Film Festival, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon premiered. The film received a 9-minute-long standing ovation upon the conclusion of the movie. Director Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro, Lily Gladstone, and other actors from the films attended the Cannes Film Festival.