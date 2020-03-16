Anushka Sharma's Amazing Jewellery Collection You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma makes head turns with her stunning style statements. Her outfits are casual and comfortable. However, Sharma knows how to elevate her looks with accessories. When it comes to off-duty fashion, the Pari actor ditches jewellery and keep it simple with sporty watches and rings.

Sometimes, she adds classic bracelets and bangles with her look. She can barely be seen with chunky neckpieces. On the other hand, the actor's love for hoops and statement earrings are quite visible in her pictures.

Anushka Sharma sports earrings with her glamorous silhouettes, monotone ensembles, and crisp formal looks. From casual tees to quirky combinations, she proves that accessories can match with everything. Therefore, we have compiled her best accessories to inspire your collection.

Anushka Sharma’s most magnificent jewellery collection you must check out

Tiny and chunky earrings with larger than life Silhouettes

Anushka Sharma sported detailed and tiny earrings with her glamorous attire. Her earrings feature distinct stones. For a complete look, Sharma has worn golden heels.

Off-white hoop earrings with a gorgeous western dress

The actor has gracefully sported designer hoops with this outfit. She has opted for an off-white dangles to match with her puffy dress. She has kept her cropped hair loose and worn golden heels for a rounded off look.

Adding chunky neckpiece to her splendid ethnic attires

The Sultan actor is acing her look in a lehenga ensemble. It features a floral pattern in vivid colours. For a complete look, she has matched her attire with a studded neckpiece and earrings.

Little white dress and bracelets

Anushka Sharma has slayed her look in this little white dress featuring puffed sleeves. She has added metallic bangles, bracelets and a watch with this classy dress. She has also opted for middle parted straightened hair for a rounded off look.

