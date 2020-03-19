Anushka Sharma Has A Guide To Pose In A Silhouette Frame; See Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 release Zero, is quite active on social media. Her posts grab the attention of millions of fans and followers. Apart from her adorable photos with husband Virat Kohli, her quirky poses also go viral within no time. Among all the pictures, the actor has often posed for silhouette pictures. Here are a few of her best silhouette pictures.

Anushka Sharma's silhouettes pictures

The below photo is taken from Anushka Sharma's vacation diaries. The actor clicked this picture during her mini-vacation in New York. She is seen looking at the sunset while showing her back to the camera. The red and orange rays of the sun enhanced the intensity of the picture. Take a look below:

Anushka Sharma's inner traveller is quite evident in her social media feed. During her visit to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, the Pari actor shared a stunning photo of an empty street. The beautiful sky made the picture warmer. Though she was not posing in the picture, the image caught many eyeballs. Below is the glimpse:

The Sultan actor always gives a sneak peek to her fans in BTS posts. She shared the below picture while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal. The picture features director Imtiaz Ali along with Anushka. The lights are focused on the background painting made by Dutch artist late Rembrandt. Check out the picture:

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor posed for a photographer's shoot for the below picture. Donning a black outfit, she is looking right at the camera. The black background and the rays of light above her head make the frame glamourous. Here is the picture:

