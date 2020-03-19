Anushka Sharma Shows How To Pull Off Thigh-high Slit Dresses Effortlessly; See Pictures

Anushka Sharma is not only known for her wonderful acting skills but also for her smart fashion sense. Many of Anushka Sharma's photos show that she is fond of thigh-high slit dresses. She has donned this style multiple times and managed to look beautiful in them as well.

Anushka's thigh-slit style

Anushka Sharma's Instagram is packed with many thigh-high slit style dresses that the actor has worn. In one post, Anushka can be seen posing for Dabboo Ratnani. The actor has worn a sheer dress with an off-shoulder style. The slit has a soft light blue cloth attached to it so that it gives a beautiful train at the back. She has matched the dress with black heels.

Anushka manages to look stunning in nude shade dresses as well. In this particular look. She is wearing a skin-hugging long gown, with a slit at the centre of the dress. The gown has long sleeves with puffs towards the shoulders. Anushka has matched this dress with a sleek hairstyle.

One of the most talked-about looks of Anushka Sharma was her white netted gown. While the chest and the sleeves are made of net, the dress has a beautiful satin-like cloth that trails down to the bottom. Anushka's pose shows how the slit brings out the complete style of the outfit. She has accessorised with just some finger rings, which highlight the dress.

Back when Anushka had long and wavy hair, the actor had worn a stunning multi-coloured body-hugging gown. The dress had flower patterns on a black background, with colours like pink, blue, and green. With a smokey eye look and nude lipstick shade, the whole outfit is a perfect fit for a night out.

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

