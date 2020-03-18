Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan Pics Will Make You Want To See Them On Screen Again

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are stupendous actors who share an unparallel vehement passion for their craft. These two actors stunned their audiences when they became a real-life married couple on celluloid for Sui Dhagga. Even though the film could not live up to its hype and emerge as a hit, critics and audiences were head over heels in love with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's marvellous portrayal of a middle-class married couple.

The two shared unique and astounding camaraderie amidst them on the silver screen. Fans loved their fresh pairing on the big screen, and can't wait for them to feature in a commercial film again together. Apart from work, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are thick are thieves in real-life. They share a great rapport and are good pals. In fact, Anushka Sharma's Instagram is filled with their pictures together. Let's take a look:

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's adorable pictures together

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan look really good together in this Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo. The two look quite stylish in their fashionable ensembles.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma pose for the shutterbugs in the most endearing way.

Varun Dhawan looks super cute as he imitates Anushka Sharma's saree look in Sui Dhagga. So much so that he literally wrapped a saree similar to that of Anushka on him.

When Anushka and Varun wished their fans Happy Independence Day on social media.

This Anushka Sharma's Instagram photo went viral in no time. All four met during their winter holiday in Switzerland.

Varun and Anushka share a light-hearted moment during the promotions of 'Sui Dhagga'.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

