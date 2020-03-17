Anushka Sharma's Post About Healing During Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Is Must-read

Many Bollywood celebs have come forward to spread awareness about the Coronavirus crisis. Anushka Sharma, who had previously shared an Instagram story warning those who have not taken the pandemic seriously yet, recently shared another story on her Instagram about introspection during quarantine.

The first picture on Anushka Sharma’s story features a heartfelt quote by Kitty O’Meara. The quote specifies how people who are quarantined will heal with time. It further mentions that once the entire Earth is healed, people will come together to grieve their loss. However, they will also create new ways for new beginnings.

(Image Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story)

In another picture, Anushka Sharma is trying to give hopes to many fans who are now living in isolation in the wake of Coronavirus. The picture is a screenshot of author Jamie Tworkowski's tweet which says no matter how long the crisis goes on the relationship one shares with their loved ones will not change, the love will not change and hope will forever prevail. Have a look at the picture here:

(Image Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story)

Previously, Anushka Sharma also had shared a link on her story which was a warning for those who are yet to avoid public places. The post features six stages of how Coronavirus spreads from one person to another and then how an entire country faces the consequences.

(Image Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story)

Let's see how things developed...



🟢 STAGE 1:



You know that coronavirus exists, and the first cases begin to appear in your country.



Well, nothing to worry about, it's just a bad flu!



As of March 17, India has reportedly confirmed the addition of more than 130 Coronavirus positive cases. The pandemic has claimed three lives in the country so far. The government of India has opened many centres across various cities where one can safely get themselves tested for Coronavirus. The government has also put a ban on social gatherings to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

