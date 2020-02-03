When Anushka Sharma And Her White Outfits Gave Fans Major Fashion Goals

Anushka Sharma has been a boss lady in Bollywood ever since she started her own production company, her own apparel brand, her dog shelter and her active participation in the PETA programs. Anushka has made her name with films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, and Pari to name a few.

Though she has not signed any new movie post her 2018 release, Zero, the actress has been busy making fashion statements on social media, sharing pictures from her photoshoots. Check out these outfits donned by Anushka Sharma that will make you believe that the actor should only wear white at all times.

Anushka Sharma's blazer outfit

Anushka is seen wearing a white blazer outfit here where the sleeves are tasselled while the outfit has a lace detailing at the bottom. Pairing the outfit with a gold chunky neckpiece, Anushka has completely rocked this blazer outfit.

Anushka Sharma in a white bishop sleeved outfit

Anushka Sharma made an appearance in this funky bishop sleeves outfit during the One Plus music festival in Mumbai. The dress makes it perfectly apt for the event while her smoky eye looks give a sultry vibe.

Anushka Sharma in a white floor-length sheer gown

Anushka Sharma made a fashion statement by donning this ethereal sheer white outfit. Her short wavy bob haircut gave the strapless gown a perfect edgy vibe. She paired the gown with white stilettos.

Anushka Sharma in one shoulder feathery outfit

Anushka Sharma's tied hair look goes perfect with the boss lady avatar that she has in real life. Her giant pearl studs match perfectly with her sharp outfit. Her one-shoulder frilled sleeve is definitely the showstopper here.

