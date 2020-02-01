Anushka Sharma's Hiatus From Bollywood Is Important According To Her, Know Why

Anushka Sharma is a popular Bollywood actor who made her debut with Aditya Chopra's 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She went on to work on multiple blockbuster projects like Sultan, PK, Band Baja Baraat, Zero, etc. The very talented actor has been taking a long hiatus after her last release that came in 2018. When asked about this phase of her life, let us see what the Pari actor had to say.

Prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself: Anushka

The actor has been absent from the big screen for quite some while now. The actor's last project was Anand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. Anushka Sharma had 4 releases that year namely Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaga and Zero.

Since then audiences and fans have been wondering when she will reappear on the screen. She has not announced any future projects herself but has been keeping busy with her production house Clean Slate productions, her fashion brand Nush and more. Though we really hope she returns soon.

Talking to a leading national magazine Anushka shared her experience working for 4 films back to back. She said that she was autopilot and it got exhausting for her. She added that at one point she was shooting for two films simultaneously and in the course of that making unhealthy choices in life.

Anushka went on to add that it was important for her to get off this scheduled lifestyle she was leading for such a long time. The actor also confessed that there is no correct time to leave the creative line of work but she needed to challenge herself into leading a life that was different from just living in a film set or going on promotional tours and just thinking about clothes and heels. She needed space in life where she could go and have authentic conversations with people.

She elaborated on what she has been working on while her hiatus and also prioritised on building a life for herself. The actor concluded by saying that she is a curious person and she will take self-growth as one of the most important successes in life. Though she has not announced any upcoming movies herself, it is being speculated that she has been working on two movies.

