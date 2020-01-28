Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt Know How To Style Metallic Outfits Just Right

Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt are well-known to carry their stylish looks with elegance and perfection. From Metallic palazzos, holographic pants to sequinned jeans, this season seems to be all about making choices that are bold and stylish. It is evident from their looks that they ode to maximalism that every woman who loves extravagant dressing will relate with. As it is too easy to go wrong with this trend, these celebrities are seen following a simple hack to balance out their statement picks by wearing a simple t-shirt or crop tops. Here are the stylish yet amazing looks by the celebrities to take fashion cues from.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore the look two years ago when she stepped out for a party in Mumbai dressed in an effortless black t-shirt and metallic palazzos combination. The Padmaavat star than relied on the maximalist look, pairing a basic white tee with silver shiny leather pants and silver pointed pumps. Check out her look above.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was spotted in silver metallic wide-legged pants by Ridhi Mehra. She paired the pants with a one-shoulder white t-shirt and a statement-making silver watch. She opted for a simple mid-parted hairdo with minimal makeup.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s take on-trend is sure to win every fashionista's heart. The actor paired her shiny pants with a matching crop jacket. She paired it with metallic high heels and minimal makeup look.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram/ Allia Al Rufai Instagram/ Alia Bhatt Instagram

