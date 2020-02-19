The Debate
Anushka Sharma-inspired Sunglasses Looks That Are Perfect Summer Staples

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is noted for her unique style and fashion sense. Here are the top Anushka Sharma-inspired sunglasses you must check out right away.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is known for her sartorial choices besides her acting chops. The Phillauri actor sports chic style and even traditional outfits while preserving their authenticity. Sharma makes heads turn with her public appearances, thanks to her voguish looks. The actor's collection of accessories just adds to her beauty. Therefore, here's a compilation of some of her looks in funky sunglasses that are perfect summer staples.

1. Quirky blue frames

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

2. Heading for a film shoot in classic round sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

3. Sporting funky hexagonal sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares A Sweet Good Bye Note For Virat Kohli; Says "It's Never Easy"

4. Oversized glares are always in fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

5. Trendy white frames

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

6. Power nap during the promotions of Sui Dhaaga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma To Announce Upcoming Jhulan Goswami's Biopic At Eden Gardens?

7. Sports sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

8. Goggles for every mood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

9. Wayfarer style sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma’s Self-love Comments Is Probably The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Best On-screen Pairs That We Wish Collaborate Again

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
