Anushka Sharma To Announce Upcoming Jhulan Goswami's Biopic At Eden Gardens?

Anushka Sharma seems to be on a long break from Bollywood as the actor has not been featured in movies after 2018. She was last seen in the movie Zero. The actor is quite active on social media and is seemingly spending a good time with her beau Virat Kohli. However, it seems like Anushka Sharma’s long vacation is about to end as the actor is all set to collaborate with Sony Pictures for her next project. The actor has reportedly signed her next project with Sony Pictures which is a biopic on a popular cricketer.

Anushka Sharma starrer Jhulan Goswami's biopic to be announced soon

According to reports, the actor was spotted earlier with the cricketer in January 2020 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As reported, the actor is all set to make a big announcement of her next project.

Reportedly, she would be featured in Sony Pictures’ Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. This project is one of the biggest films coming from Sony Pictures. She was seen at Eden Gardens last month filming the announcement video with Indian cricketer Jhulan.

According to reports, the actor would make a huge and special announcement through a video that will be released soon. The video would be an insight into the world of the cricketer through Anushka Sharma.

Reportedly, Sony Pictures has an interesting line of films coming up this year. They are determined to work with more established talents from the industry. They have four new projects lined up this year and one of them is Jhulan Goswami’s biopic starring Anushka Sharma. The three new films by Sony pictures would be in Hindi while the fourth one would be a South Project with a top actor.

Jhulan Goswami is an all-round Indian cricketer and a former captain of the Indian women's cricket team. In August 2018, she announced her retirement from WT20Is. She won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year 2007 and the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for Best Women Cricketer in 2011.

