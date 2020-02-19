Anushka Sharma's Best On-screen Pairs That We Wish Collaborate Again

Anushka Sharma is one of the A-listed actors in today’s generation. The actor has completed over a decade in this industry and has successfully created a unique place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Anushka Sharma entered Bollywood with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). Anushka is known to be an extremely versatile actor and knows how to get the spark for any character she plays. Here are the best on-screen pairs of Anushka Sharma. Read ahead to know more-

Anushka Sharma's best on-screen pairs

Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, with Aditya Chopra’s romantic drama, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). The two made a really good on-screen pair and fans fell in love with their chemistry. The audience accepted the pair with warmth and open hands and welcomed Anushka into the industry. The pair have also shared screen space in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018).

Ranveer Singh

Among Anushka’s most adored on-screen pairs, comes Ranveer Singh at the top. The two appeared together in Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). The film received universal critical acclaim and commercial success. The duo sent their fans into a tizzy with their adorable chemistry on screen, and the audience fell in love with them. Immediately after Band Baaja Baarat was a super-hit, the two again shared screen space in another Maneesh Sharma directorial, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Anushka and Ranveer were also rumoured to be dating at the time. They were last seen together in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Salman Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan (2016) featured a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. It was the first time Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen sharing the big screen. Fans loved the brewing chemistry between the two actors and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have always been great friends. The news of the two being paired together for a film created a huge buzz among fans. Anushka and Ranbir first appeared together in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet (2015). The two later got together for Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), where the on-screen couple gained many praises and stole many hearts. Ranbir and Anushka were last seen together on the big screen in Raju Hirani’s Sanju (2018).

