Anushka Sharma Reveals How She Deals With Negative Energy During Her AMA

Like a lot of celebrities, Anushka Sharma is staying in touch with her fans during lockdown via her social media. The actor recently announced an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her official Instagram page. One fan asked Anushka Sharma how she channeled all her negative energy.

Anushka Sharma on how to channel all your negative energy

[Image from Anushka Sharma Instagram]

During Anushka Sharma's recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, one fan asked Anushka Sharma where she channelled all of the negativity that built up inside of her. In response, the actor revealed that she saw all negative comments as a message. She added that negative energy was something in the mind that needed attention.

She also mentioned that she "observed it without judgement." Anushka Sharma added that the negative energy will only become more intense when you are in conflict with it. Finally, Anushka Sharma revealed that negative emotions could actually be used to understand one's self more deeply.

Anushka also answered several other fan questions on her official Instagram story. The actor revealed that she was a rather good cook and even mentioned all the important lessons that she learnt from her father. If you are interested, then you can check out Anushka Sharma's complete AMA session on her Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma's films

On the work front, Anushka Sharma had been busy working as a producer in the film industry. This year, Anushka Sharma's production house created two critically acclaimed OTT products. First, Anushka Sharma's worked as an executive producer for Amazon Prime Video's new series, Paatal Lok. The show released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020, and was directed by Avinash Arun.

Anushka Sharma also produced a new Netflix Horror movie titled Bulbbul. Bulbbul was written and directed by Anvita Dutt and starred Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead roles. The movie is set in a small Bengal village and deals with the Indian folklore of chudail (witch). Bulbbul was released on June 24, 2020.

[Promo from Anushka Sharma Instagram]

