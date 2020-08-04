Last Updated:

Renuka Shahane To Amruta Fadnavis: 'Don't Politicise Sushant's Death To Badmouth Mumbai'

Renuka Shahane expressed her displeasure about Amruta Fadnavis saying Mumbai was not 'safe', urging her not to politicise Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Renuka Shahane to Amruta Fadnavis: 'Don't politicise Sushant's death to badmouth Mumbai'

Renuka Shahane expresed her displeasure over former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis’ statement that Mumbai was no longer ‘safe’ in the wake of the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. The actor termed the comment ‘really unfair’, highlighting how the city had provided livelihood to numerous people. Throwing light on the efforts of the Mumbai Police in the COVID-19 pandemic, she claimed that one should not politicise someone’s death to ‘badmouth Mumbai.’

Renuka unhappy with Amruta Fadnavis statement 

Responding to Amruta Fadnavis’ statement, the actor stated that Mumbai ‘homes millions’ and added that ‘however tattered the roof or blanket’, the city gave the residents ‘a reason to hope, dream & smile even without Z security.’  The Hum Aapke Hai Koun! star added that the Mumbai Police was ‘working tirelessly’ to keep the citizen safe even during COVID. She urged Amruta to help in the investigation if she had the details that could help in the probe.

Renuka also responded to a netizen who defended Amruta’s statement that there was nothing ‘political’ in her statement. The actor responded that she had not made any statement during the collapse of the Elphinstone Bridge that had happened during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure.  

Amid reports of Bihar Police, who have registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, not being provided details of the case by Mumbai Police, Renuka called the ‘Bihar vs Mumbai’ debate as ‘nonsense’. She added that the investigation had to happen without pressure from media and politicians. The actor added that there was no proof about the numerous allegations in the case, and that people were being ‘the judge’ before the investigation was completed. 


Earlier Devendra Fadnavis too had questioned the reluctance of the Uddhav Thackeray government in transferring the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave the go-ahead to recommend a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The leader also expressed his displeasure at the ‘forced’ quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, as the Bihar Police continued to record statements and gather evidences amid alleged noncooperation of the Mumbai Police.

