Renuka Shahane to Amruta Fadnavis: 'Don't politicise Sushant's death to badmouth Mumbai'

Renuka Shahane expresed her displeasure over former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis’ statement that Mumbai was no longer ‘safe’ in the wake of the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. The actor termed the comment ‘really unfair’, highlighting how the city had provided livelihood to numerous people. Throwing light on the efforts of the Mumbai Police in the COVID-19 pandemic, she claimed that one should not politicise someone’s death to ‘badmouth Mumbai.’

READ: 'No More Safe To Live In Mumbai': Amruta Fadnavis Ponders On Sushant, Disha Death Probe

Renuka unhappy with Amruta Fadnavis statement

Responding to Amruta Fadnavis’ statement, the actor stated that Mumbai ‘homes millions’ and added that ‘however tattered the roof or blanket’, the city gave the residents ‘a reason to hope, dream & smile even without Z security.’ The Hum Aapke Hai Koun! star added that the Mumbai Police was ‘working tirelessly’ to keep the citizen safe even during COVID. She urged Amruta to help in the investigation if she had the details that could help in the probe.

@fadnavis_amruta this is really unfair to a city that feeds & homes millions. However tattered the roof or blanket, Mumbai gives residents a reason to hope, dream & smile even without Z security. @MumbaiPolice have been working tirelessly to keep us safe even during covid 1/2 https://t.co/VVXXpmcOey — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

Please don't politicize Sushant's tragic death & use it to badmouth Mumbai & it's people @fadnavis_amruta Instead you have all the power to help the police in their investigation by providing them with any details that you might be sure of 🙏🏽 2/2 https://t.co/VVXXpmcOey — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

Renuka also responded to a netizen who defended Amruta’s statement that there was nothing ‘political’ in her statement. The actor responded that she had not made any statement during the collapse of the Elphinstone Bridge that had happened during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure.

There is! If she were the CMs wife she wouldn't make such a statement about Mumbai, whatever the circumstances. Remember Elphinstone bridge collapsing during @Dev_Fadnavis tenure? Many Mumbaikars died but she did not say anything about Mumbai not being safe or being heartless! https://t.co/78jUz6KheL — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

Amid reports of Bihar Police, who have registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, not being provided details of the case by Mumbai Police, Renuka called the ‘Bihar vs Mumbai’ debate as ‘nonsense’. She added that the investigation had to happen without pressure from media and politicians. The actor added that there was no proof about the numerous allegations in the case, and that people were being ‘the judge’ before the investigation was completed.

The investigation has to be conducted without pressure, either from media,politicians or whoever. If it was suicide & there was abettment we must bring the perpetrators to justice. If it was a murder, the murderers must be caught. But this Bihar v/s Mumbai nonsense isn't helping https://t.co/Pygs8sT5CB — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

Of course I do and that is exactly why I don't want the entire investigation to be questioned without knowing what they have concluded. I want Sushant to have the justice he absolutely deserves. That is exactly why I am not jumping to any conclusions. https://t.co/EsyDqzsm1S — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

You are right.The whole country wants to know the truth. First "Nepokids" were murderers, then "Bollywood gangs", then mental health issues, the family has accused Rhea & her parents, now @AUThackeray is the culprit? Is this mudslinging getting us close to the truth? Ask yourself https://t.co/bSFAbbO6c6 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020

Any proof of this accusation? Or does proof or truth not count for anything? Everybody wants to accuse & be the lynch mob. Point fingers, be the judge & the jury & not wait for the investigation to be complete. https://t.co/0HJsHvhU8i — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 4, 2020



READ:Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Approves CBI Probe In Sushant's Death Case; Criticises Mumbai Police

Earlier Devendra Fadnavis too had questioned the reluctance of the Uddhav Thackeray government in transferring the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave the go-ahead to recommend a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The leader also expressed his displeasure at the ‘forced’ quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, as the Bihar Police continued to record statements and gather evidences amid alleged noncooperation of the Mumbai Police.

READ:Fadnavis Calls Out Uddhav Govt's Reluctance To Transfer Sushant Case Probe; Gives Option

READ:Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says 'Bihar Police Has No Jurisdiction' In Sushant's Death Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.