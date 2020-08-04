Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Complaint Filed In NHRC Requesting For A Fair Probe

Following up on the investigation pertaining to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a complaint has now been filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding a 'fair probe' into the late actor's death. The complaint in the NHRC has been filed under “The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993” citing sections 14, Section 17 and Section 37 demanding a thorough investigation into the 'unnatural death' of Sushant.

"I would like to bring to your urgent notice, being a Citizen of India and as the biggest fan of late legendary Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the deep agony and heart-wrenching pain towards the injustice done with his case and his millions of worldwide fans. His fans last wish is a fair investigation in the case," appealed petitioner Ashish Rai, who is a law student at Mumbai University.

Citing that the 'entanglement' of the Maharashtra and Bihar police was 'hindering' the citizens' right to justice, the petitioner in his letter, requested the National Human Rights Commission to intervene and to provide proper instructions to the police administration of both the states. "The National Human Rights Commission should intervene and take appropriate action under THE PROTECTION OF HUMAN RIGHTS ACT, 1993," said the petitioner.

"We request the NHRC to take action under Suo Motu Cognizance regarding the Unnatural Death case of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the context of the investigation in the entire matter, special inquiry teams of the National Human Rights Commission should be formed," demanded the petitioner.

The petitioner also demanded that the NHRC should also direct the State Government as well as state Police Administration to launch a fair investigation and let the truth come out so that the deceased and his fans could get justice.

