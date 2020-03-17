Anushka Sharma's Love For Hoop Earrings Evident In These Pictures

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is known for her incredible sartorial choices and acting chops. Besides, she also has an amazing jewellery collection. Moreover, her inclination towards hoop earrings is quite evident in her pictures. Sharma is quite active on social media and stuns us with her dazzling smile and fashionable looks. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s best looks in which she is sporting hoop earrings.

Anushka Sharma’s photos where she appears in cute hoop earrings

1. Off-white hoop earrings

Anushka Sharma is slaying her look in gorgeous hoop earrings. She has donned a dress featuring puffed sleeves. For a complete look, she has kept her hair straightened and accessorized trendy hoop earrings.

2. Water baby

Sharma has posted a series of pictures featuring her playing in the sea. She has donned a vibrant swimsuit. For a complete look, she has tied back her hair and sported large hoop earrings.

3. Casual outfits

The Ae Dil hai Mushkil actor has worn casual ensemble. She has paired the white tee with denim shorts. For a complete look, she has sported tiny metallic hoop earrings.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Accentuates Plain Jeans And Tees Looks | See Pics

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Amazing Jewellery Collection You Must Check Out

4. The cool denim jacket look

Anushka Sharma has opted for hoop earrings with a sporty look. She has donned a black cropped top with white pants and a denim jacket. For a rounded off look, Sharma has tied her hair in a high ponytail and accessorised metallic hoops.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares An Insightful Message About How Coronavirus Spreads

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Love For Caps And Beanies Is Evident From These Pictures; Check Them Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.