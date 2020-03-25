Anushka Sharma's Most Emotional Scenes From Her Movies

Anushka Sharma is among the most popular, acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. The actor is known for her roles in several films like NH10 (which is also produced by her), Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sui Dhaaga and several other films. The actor has now established a firm footing in the Indian film industry and is popular for her stunning looks and distinctive style. Anushka's exceptional acting skills have also enabled her to influence people from all over. Let's take a look at some of the most emotional scenes from the movies below.

Samar says his goodbyes to Meera in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. In the movie, SRK's character is in the bomb disposal unit. There is a particular scene from the movie where SRK is on his way to work and is saying his goodbyes to Anushka Sharma's character. So while leaving, Anushka asks him to kiss her. He then gently grabs her head and kisses her forehead. This is one of the most emotional scenes in the movie.

Mamta's emotional scene from 'Sui Dhaga'

In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka played the role of a woman who comes from the rural part of India. There is a particular scene in which Anushka Sharma weeps, which was widely noted for its depiction of raw emotions. Not to mention that there are various memes of this scene and particularly, Anushka Sharma's expressions.

Alizeh deep conversation with Ayan in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. There is a scene from the movie where Ranbir and Anushka are having a deep conversation. In this scene, Anushka tells him that she feels empty and how everyone leaves. This is an extremely emotional scene from the film that has impressed critics and fans.

