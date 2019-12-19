Anushka Sharma's Best Moments From The Movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab ne Bana di Jodi was the debut movie of Anushka Sharma. She reportedly wanted to start her career with Shah Rukh Khan, and she did so. The movie was an unusual love story where SRK's character has to marry his professor's daughter as Anushka's finance dies while coming to the wedding. Listening to this, the professor gets a heart attack and, as a last wish, tells his daughter to marry SRK. After this, the unusual love story stars with Shah Rukh Khan taking a different persona to impress his newlywed wife. The story ends on a happy note, but here are some best moments of Anushka Sharma from the movie.

Best moments of Anushka Sharma from Rab ne Bana di Jodi

Surprising all the guests

SRK who plays Suri in the movie keeps a party where he invites his friends. But Anushka Sharma is sad as her father died and, because of that, she had to marry him. Suri says that she doesn't need to come to the party. But after some time, she happily joins the party so that she can keep her husband's respect.

Teaching Raj to dance

Suri's alter ego, Raj, is bad at dancing. Anushka teaches Raj to dance in this song. The song was a sensation and was loved by the fans. The lyrics of the song are instructions to different dance steps being narrated by Anushka Sharma like a song.

Raj confronts Anushka Sharma

At the end of the movie, Raj confronts her and tells her that he loves her and he asks her to run away with him. She agrees to do it, but then Raj does not show up at the finale of the competition. Anushka can't dance without a partner in the competition, so she stands there heartbroken. But Suri takes party in the competition instead of Raj. This completes the story as they win the contest and Anushka Sharma tells the host to call them Mr and Mrs Sahni.

