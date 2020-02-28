Anushka Sharma's Movies On Netflix You Can Add To Your Watchlist

Anushka Sharma is a popular actor who has, on several occasions, impressed the audience and critics with her acting prowess. She has grown significantly in the Indian film industry and is now among the most famous, acclaimed actors. She is also widely considered to be among the most stylish Bollywood stars. The actor has now worked in several films. Let’s take a look at Anushka Sharma’s movies on Netflix that you must add to your watchlist:

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a popular film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The story revolves around Harry and Sejal. Sejal, who is an energetic woman, loses her engagement ring on a trip. She then takes help from Harry, a charming tour guide, to retrieve it. They eventually fall in love.

Sanju

Sanju is directed by Rajkummar Hirani. The movie is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie depicts the various facets of his life. Ranbir Kapoor and Anusha Sharma feature in lead roles in this film.

Patiala House

Released in 2011, Patiala House is a sports drama. When Guddu is selected to play cricket for an English team, he has to choose between his dreams or his father’s wishes. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Pari

This is a horror movie directed by Prosit Roy. The movie revolves around an innocent man who helps a woman named Rukhsana, a victim of abuse. However, strange things start to happen when he brings her to his house for help.

PK

PK is a 2014 film directed by Rajkummar Hirani. The story revolves around an alien, who lands on Earth but loses his communication device. He then explores the country and raises a lot of questions. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

