Check Out Anushka Sharma's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Patiala House'

Anushka Sharma has portrayed several diverse roles in all her films with ease. Some of her popular movies include Band Baja Baarat, Patiala House, Badmaash Company, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and many more. Here are some of Anushka Sharma's best scenes from her film, Patiala House:

Anushka Sharma's best scenes from Patiala House:

When Gattu meets Simran:

Patiala House featured Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Akshay and Anushka portrayed the role of Gattu and Simran in the movie. In this scene, Anushka first meets Akshay Kumar in his shop and tries to pay him for the window that is broken by her brother. The two have a cute banter there and Anushka is totally unaware that Akshay is the owner of the shop. She then makes up a story that Gattu, the owner of the shop is her fiance and they will get married soon.

When Simran confesses her love for Gattu:

In this scene from the movie, Gattu wins a match and asks Simran if she can meet him. Simran says no but still goes to meet him and the two have a cute banter there. Simran tries to make Gattu confess his feelings for her but he does not do it.

In the end, she herself confesses her love for him. The two finally confess their love for each other and the love story begins.

When Simran asks Gattu to follow his dreams:

In this scene, Simran and Gattu gather with their family. Everyone in the family reveals their original dreams in front of Gattu and asks him to take stand for everyone. Simran asks Gattu to keep his fears aside and come forward to take a stand for himself as he is the one his father trusts the most in the house. Simran gives Gattu confidence and stands by his side through all thick and thin.

The iconic Laung Da Lashkara song:

The famous wedding song Laung Da Lashkara features Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma. The two are all dressed up in ethnic wear and the song has Punjabi touch to it. The song shows amazing chemistry between Anushka and Akshay Kumar.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

