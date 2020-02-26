Anushka Sharma's Deleted Scenes From Her Film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Anushka Sharma has delivered several memorable performances in Bollywood. Sharma is best known for her roles in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, NH10, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, etc. Anushka Sharma's films and best scenes are highly popular but there are some unseen deleted scenes that not a lot of people have seen. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's deleted scenes from Jab Harry Met Sejal:

Anushka Sharma best deleted scenes from Jab Harry Met Sejal

1) Harry and Sejal's conversation

This is a fun deleted scene from the film. This scene is where Harry and Sejal are seen sitting in a cafe. Sejal comes and sits in his lap in order to talk to Harry's friend. Sejal and Harry have a moment and Sejal also showcases her concern for Harry.

2) Harry and Sejal talk about the engagement

This is one of Jab Harry Met Sejal's best scenes that was deleted. This scene is where Harry and Sejal along with Harry's friend check out an apartment. Harry's friend talks about how he will conduct the engagement and Sejal does not like this idea. Later, Harry and Sejal share an adorable moment where they talk about romance.

3) Harry and Sejal's intimate moment

Harry and Sejal have a conversation in a club. Things get out of hand when Sejal pulls Harry into a hug. The two of them hug while talking. Anushka Sharma fans might wonder why this scene was deleted from the film.

4) Harry and Sejal's separation

This scene is filled with silence. The scene begins with Harry looking at Sejal and then breaking a glass. The two of them are later seen sleeping peacefully. The scene is sensitive and full of emotions.

Promo Image Credits - YouTube Screengrab

