Anushka Sharma Reveals Two Things With Which She Needs Husband Virat Kohli’s Help; Read

Anushka Sharma recently conducted a chat session with her fans on her Instagram handle. Fans flooded her with several questions and the actor went on to answer them all. Ranging from her food choices to her personality and the lessons she has learnt from her father; Anushka opened her heart out in the Q&A session. The one answer to a fan that managed to stand out was wherein Anushka revealed the two things with which she needs her husband Virat Kohli's help.

Anushka Sharma would take help from Virat Kohli for these things

The fan asked Anushka if she would take Virat's help in anything now. To this, the actor was quick to reply that she would be taking his help for opening tight bottles as well as to lift heavy chairs. Look at the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor's answer to the question.

Anushka Sharma binged on a dessert prepared by Virat Kohli

Virat and Anushka have been giving out some major relationship goals as they spend their lockdown together. From making funny videos to taking up some Instagram quiz, the couple is doing it all. Recently, the Sultan actor also showcased her husband's culinary skills.

The actor had taken to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of a sumptuous looking chocolate eclair prepared by her husband. The actor also hinted that she is literally 'pampering' herself by binging on to the dessert made by her husband. Take a look at the post which was shared by the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor recently.

Apart from this Anushka also made the 'Virushka' fans overjoyed when she gave an adorable haircut to Virat and when she went on to share a hilarious Dinosaur video featuring him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka last appeared on the silver screen in the movie Zero. The movie also starred Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. She essayed the role of a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. The movie released in 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L. Rai.

Since then, the Band Baaja Baarat actor seems to be on a hiatus from acting. However, she has successfully produced two web content along with her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of her production house called Clean Slate Films. She also produced the web series, Pataal Lok which created quite a stir in the country. Her other production venture was the Netflix movie, Bulbbul.

