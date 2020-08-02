Anushka Sharma Remembers Her Friends With An Adorable Throwback Picture On Friendship Day

Being a military brat, Anushka Sharma had to change schools frequently with her father getting posted in remote areas of India. This is why she has friends from different parts of India. On this Friendships Day, Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a throwback picture of her group of friends and shower them with love and appreciation. She wrote a long and heartfelt caption that reads:

"You make a lot of friends in your life and each one of them have an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression on us. Some of them continue to be in touch and some you think of very fondly and their memories inevitably land up bringing a smile to your face. Being from an army background a lot of the friends we made we also lost touch with as and when their families got posted to different places. This one’s for all our friends. To the ones we’ve grown up with and the ones who are with us today.... Wishing everyone a very happy friendship day!"

Anushka Sharma's best friend(s)

In a conversation with a leading entertainment magazine, Anushka Sharma had said that she is married to her best friend. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Apart from that, Anushka Sharma is very close to Katrina Kaif. This celeb pair has given fans BBF goals since they became friends on the sets of Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Actor turned producer, Anushka Sharma is currently basking in the success of her Nextflix original film, Bulbul and Amazon Prime Original, Paatal Lok, which were produced under her banner. While her Amazon Prime Video series received a lot of love from the fans, it also led to a few controversies. Anushka Sharm's Netflix film Bulbul was loved due to the powerful female-centric plot, but it also received a lot of flak from neitzens for the song Kalankini Radha.

