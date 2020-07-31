Viral Video Of Police Rescuing Rhino Captivates Anushka Sharma's Heart, Sends Love

A video of a rhinoceros resting on Assam Highway was shared on social media recently and has gone viral on the internet. The rhinoceros strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and rested on National Highway-27. Sharing a video of the rhinoceros, the forest officials wrote: "A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow." (sic)

A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/3avQXbqtHF — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 18, 2020

Anushka Sharma reacts to Rhino on Assam Highway video

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, July 31, reacted to the rhino's video shared online. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma expressed her love. Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to the video:

How and where is the rhino now?

Recently, the forest officials shared a video of the rhinoceros enjoying life in his natural habitat. Sharing the video, the officials wrote: "He (Rhino who strayed out) has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. Team @kaziranga_ is giving him his natural food. We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety. Thank you everyone for the support." (sic) Check out the video:

He (Rhino who strayed out) has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. Team @kaziranga_ is giving him his natural food. We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety.

Thank you everyone for the support.@CMOfficeAssam @ParimalSuklaba1 pic.twitter.com/9xeCRMdVDf — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 19, 2020

Netizens react to rhinoceros' return

Great job ðŸ‘ — Eternal Traveller ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@TravelerEternal) July 19, 2020

Awesome! Keep going green soldiers!! — Akshay Kumar Bakshi (@akshaybakshi94) July 19, 2020

Wow. Kaziranga staff is taking care like a kid. Wow — Shashank (@Shashank_1981) July 19, 2020

Wow! Hearty Congratulations to CWRC, Cops, Kaziranga officials.

Everyone is doing an incredible Job. Really we must appreciate ur Level of workâœŠðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSharmazz) July 19, 2020

Heartfelt thanks to the entire team for protecting and taking care of Gods precious creatures .. — sb (@SamorBorbora) July 19, 2020

