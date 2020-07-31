Last Updated:

Viral Video Of Police Rescuing Rhino Captivates Anushka Sharma's Heart, Sends Love

A viral video of Police rescuing a rhinocerous was shared online. The video was shared by Anushka Sharma with a sweet comment. Here's how she reacted.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
viral

A video of a rhinoceros resting on Assam Highway was shared on social media recently and has gone viral on the internet. The rhinoceros strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and rested on National Highway-27. Sharing a video of the rhinoceros, the forest officials wrote: "A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow." (sic)

Also Read | Viral Video: Former Buffalo State Football Star Shot In The Chest Outside NYC Deli

Anushka Sharma reacts to Rhino on Assam Highway video

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, July 31, reacted to the rhino's video shared online. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma expressed her love. Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to the video: 

Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Also Read | Bizarre Name Of Chinese Restaurant In Bengaluru Evokes Funny Reactions From Netizens

How and where is the rhino now? 

Recently, the forest officials shared a video of the rhinoceros enjoying life in his natural habitat. Sharing the video, the officials wrote: "He (Rhino who strayed out) has moved into the Park Territory. He is regaining his strength. Team @kaziranga_ is giving him his natural food. We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety. Thank you everyone for the support." (sic) Check out the video: 

Netizens react to rhinoceros' return 

Also Read | Texas Bride's Little Brother Steals Her Thunder On D-day With Epic Dance Moves; Watch

Also Read | 'Marriage Boot Camp's' Tahiry Breaks Silence Over Video Of Her Getting Choked By Beau

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all