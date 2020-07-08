Anushka Sharma Reveals How Particular Virat Kohli Is About ‘measured Eating’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been quarantining together during the COVID-19 lockdown. The two have been keeping themselves busy with various chores and also share glimpses of the same with fans. Anushka Sharma recently shared a sneak peek into their cooking ventures. Check it out:

Anushka Sharma shows how Virat Kohli measures food

Anushka Sharma recently took to social media to share a glimpse of what cooking looks like with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. In the post, Virat Kohli can be seen trying to get a precise amount of poha into his bowl. However, the hilarious part is that he used a digital weighing machine to do so.

Virat Kohli can be seen adding and then subtracting poha from the bowl. According to the looks of it, Virat Kohli was trying to get the exact measure of 100 grams in his bowl. Anushka Sharma shared this on her social media and wrote, “Measured eating in this house courtesy @viratkohli”. This post is proof that Anushka Sharma’s household is like any other household complete with their goofy, hilarious moments.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post here:

(Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

However, this is not the only thing that has been cooking in Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s house. Recently, Virat Kohli shared a post where he revealed that they received dosas from their cricketer neighbour Shreyas Iyer. He also revealed that as a thank you gesture, they gave Shreyas Iyer some home-cooked mushroom biriyani too.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Anushka Sharma spoke about how the time spent quarantining with her husband, Virat Kohli has been. She spoke about how they barely got any time together ever since they got married in 2017. She also revealed how the lockdown has changed that. Anushka Sharma further added that for her and her husband, Virat Kohli, 'home is like a vacation'. On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been garnering praise for her recently released Netflix production, Bulbbul which starred Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, and Rahul Bose in prominent roles.

