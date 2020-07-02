Lisa Ray Reveals She Loved Anushka Sharma’s ‘penchant For Subversion’ In 'Bulbbul'

Anushka Sharma’s latest production Bulbbul has been garnering praise from critics. The supernatural drama film has now gained the attention and love of Bollywood actor Lisa Ray. She recently watched the film and immediately took to social media to pour in her praises for the film. Read on:

Lisa Ray shares an appreciation post for Bulbbul

Actor Lisa Ray recently took to social media to write an appreciation post for Netflix’s Bulbbul. In the note, she spoke about how she loved the film for its “melancholic atmosphere, the music, production design and fabulous performances”. She also added that she loved Bulbbul also because of Anushka Sharma’s “penchant for subversion”. Lisa Ray further spoke about how Bulbbul is a traditional folk tale with a feminist angle. She further added, “In #Bulbul its a traditional folktale and the ‘chudail’ trope re-examined through a feminist lens”.

She even congratulated Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt for “establishing a potential new genre of Bengali gothic”. Lisa Ray said, “With more women calling the shots behind the camera the future of content in India is super exciting. GO LADIES Go! Hope to see even more women wrench the baton away and pass it with care from one out a stretched female hand to the next”. Lisa Ray further congratulated Bulbbul lead actor Tripti Dimri for carrying out her role with utmost grace.

Take a look at Lisa Ray’s post here:

Bulbbul marks the directorial debut of Anvita Dutt. The film was released on OTT platform Netflix on June 24, 2020. The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose along with Tripti Dimri. Bulbbul is set against the backdrop of 1880's Bengal presidency and traces the journey of a woman from child marriage to strength.

While talking about Bulbbul in a recent statement Anushka Sharma revealed, “We always wanted to show strong, independent women to audiences through cinema and 'Bulbbul' is our new offering in this regard. The portrayal of women in our cinema has always been skewed and lopsided. I felt that as an actress and I decided that I will correct this as much as I can through my productions”.

