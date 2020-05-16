Anushka Sharma Shares 'Paatal Lok Spoiler Without Context'; Turns Herself Into A Meme

Anushka Sharma's latest web series 'Paatal Lok' featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, which recently released amid lockdown, has been touted by many as one of the best shows to beat the quarantine period. From critics to the audience, to filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap, everyone has been praising the crime thriller series.

Producer Anushka Sharma, who has been enjoying the success of the show took to her Instagram handle and turned herself a meme. Sharing her looks from the movies she has featured in, Sharma gave out three aspects — Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok.

Swarg Lok look being from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Phillauri.

Dharti Lok look being from Sultan and Suii Dhaga.

Paatal Lok look being from Highway and Pari

Sharma on her Insta story also shared a 'spoiler alert without context' And wrote, 'When dog loves man, he is a good man. When man loves dog, he is a good man.'

About Paatal Lok

The neo-noir series, which Sharma has written and created, features actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee. The show, running on Amazon Prime Video, has been shot in 110 cities across the country, including Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. The story traces the journey of a police officer in the investigation of an assassination attempt on a journalist and the nabbing of four suspects. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The story is narrated in nine episodes.

