Paatal Lok: Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma production, has message for brother-in-law

The verdict on Paatal Lok seems to be out. Within a day of its release, the web series is being hailed by the viewers, who have been raving about it on social media. The producers of the show, Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma, were already over the moon with the response and even enjoying a ‘success party’ via a zoom call amid the lockdown.

Now, another response from the same house cements what the audiences already think about it. Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli waited for a day to give his review, and it was one of the strongest opinions.

The Indian cricket captain, sharing a picture while enjoying the show on his laptop, seemed to suggest that he had watched it before itself and had felt it was a ‘masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting.’ The Team India star recalled how he felt vindicated after viewers similarly showered love on the show.

He expressed pride on his ‘love’ Anushka for producing a ‘gripping series’ and believing in her team. Virat also had a word for his brother-in-law Karnesh for work on the series and said, ‘well done brother.’

Here's the post

Paatak Lok has been written by Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra and directed by Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy. The story traces the journey of a police officer in the investigation of an assassination attempt on a jounalist and the nabbing of four suspects.

The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The story is narrated in nine episodes.

