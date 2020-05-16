Virat Kohli Reveals Perks Of Being Married To 'Paatal Lok' Producer Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma’s debut web series Paatal Lok seems to garner appreciation from people all across. The Amazon Prime Video series, that was released on May 15, has received an overwhelming response. After receiving love from people, her husband Virat Kohli also expressed his appreciation for the web show and also shared his review of the same on social media. Virat shared a post on social media where he described the "perks" of being the husband of the producer.

The Indian skipper took to his Twitter handle and expressed how proud he was of his wife Anushka for her debut web show, Paatal Lok. Not just this, Virat also mentioned that one of the perks of being married to Anushka, producer of Paatal Lok is that he got to watch the series first which was weeks ago, much before anyone else. The Indian skipper also lauded the performances by the actors of the show and also the entire team behind, making it a hit one. A day back, Anushka enjoyed a success party of Paatal Lok over video call with her entire team and shared a photo of the same on social media.

The perks of being married to the producer of this amazing show means I saw it weeks ago 😜 and I absolutely loved it! Well done Team Clean Slate Films 👏👏 @AnushkaSharma ❤️ @OfficialCSFilms #PataalLok — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2020

Virat earlier had also shared a picture on his Instagram page where he can be seen sitting with his laptop and watching the show. The Indian cricket captain, sharing a picture while enjoying the show on his laptop, seemed to suggest that he had watched it before itself and had felt it was a ‘masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay, and tremendous acting.’ The Team India star recalled how he felt vindicated after viewers similarly showered love on the show.

He expressed pride in his ‘love’ Anushka for producing a ‘gripping series’ and believing in her team. Virat also had a word for his brother-in-law Karnesh for work on the series and said, ‘well-done brother.’ Paatak Lok has been written by Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra and directed by Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy. The story traces the journey of a police officer in the investigation of an assassination attempt on a journalist and the nabbing of four suspects.

