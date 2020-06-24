Anushka Sharma Paints The Whole Town Red With Her Pic; Here's How

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been keeping fans entertained with her social media posts. The actor recently shared a picture on her social media handle where the whole town is painted red and the recent picture is sure to leave you stumped.

Anushka, who recently revealed that she knows all the sunlight spots of her home, took to Instagram to another picture which is completely the opposite. The actor shared a post in context with his recently released film, Bulbbul. In the picture, Anushka can be seen sporting a yellow sports bra, black leggings and a pair of socks. She can be seen sitting near the plants and is striking a stunning candid pose.

But the background in the picture is rather unusual, one can notice the blood-red sky through the glass window pane. On the top right corner, one can also see the red moon that was seen in the promo image of her film, Bulbbul.

Along with the post, the NH10 actor also went on to tell fans to brace themselves. She wrote, “The sky is painting the whole town red. Are you ready for what’s coming? #Bulbbul releases today, only on Netflix”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans went on to comments on the post on how excited they are to watch the film. The post also received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “I can’t wait to watch Bulbbul”. While the other one wrote, “super excited for it”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Anushka has been sharing several snippets and glimpses from her film, Bulbbul. She recently shared a video where you can see how people try to guess who is responsible for some mysterious death in a certain village. The clip contains violence, elements of supernatural elements, and mysterious creatures. Watch.

About the film

Bulbbul is produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films and is all set to premiere on June 24, 2020, on Netflix. The movie stars Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, Avinash Tiwary as Satya, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

