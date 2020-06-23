Anushka Sharma Shares An Eerie Video From 'Bulbbul' & It Will Send Chills Down The Spine

After Pataal Lok, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is all set to present another masterpiece to her fans. The actor recently took Instagram to share another teaser from her upcoming film, Bulbbul. The teaser is sure to send chills down your spine.

In the short video, one can notice the family portrait that hung on a massive wall. Soon smoke starts develop in the house seeming like the house is on fire. And as all this is happening one can notice a shadow of a woman passing through the family portrait. Towards the end of the video, it reads “Bulbbul, one day to go”. Along with this eerie video, Anushka Sharma also wrote: “This haveli has an intruder!” Check out the video below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They seemed very eager to know what is this all about. Some of them wrote, “Can’t wait for it to premiere,” “so excited for this,” “Nice,” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Anushka Sharma On 'Bulbbul': Everyone Who Has Been Wronged Will Relate To It

Apart from this video, the actor has been sharing several snippets and glimpses from the film as well as some BTS videos on her social media handle. She also recently shared a video where you can see how people in a certain village are trying to guess who is responsible for some mysterious death. The clip contains violence, supernatural elements, and mysterious creatures. Take a look.

Also read | Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' Has Got 'Friends' Joey Tribbiani Stumped; Here's Why

About Bulbbul

The film Bulbbul is bankrolled by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films and is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 24, 2020. The movie portrays the story of a man who comes home to find that his brother's child bride has grown into a beautiful young lady in their ancestral village. He also encounters some mysterious activities taking place in the village where a person is murdered. The movie stars Avinash Tiwary as Satya, Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. Fans are very eager to watch Bulbbul on Netflix. Take a look at the trailer below.

Also read | A Plush Apartment To Having Her Own Brand, Anushka Sharma Owns These Expensive Things

Also read | Anushka Sharma Shares Clip From 'Bulbbul', Says 'Not All Fairy Tales Are Fantasy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.