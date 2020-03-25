Akshay Kumar & Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Patiala House': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Patiala House, released in the year 2011, is a sports drama that is directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The movie stars an enormous crew including renowned actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story of Gattu, a cricket enthusiast who also loves to play the game. After getting recruited to play for an English team, he is desperate to play but his father wishes otherwise. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

Patiala House: Trivia

The movie is loosely based on the life of former English cricketer Monty Panesar. Akshay Kumar's mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia portrays the role of his real mother in the film. Nikhil Advani was searching for a younger version of Akshaya's character in this film and spotted Usman Qureshi in one of Ashutosh Gowarikar's family pictures. Akshay Kumar also got help in preparing for the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who is a former Indian cricketer and also a member of the 1983 world cup winning Indian cricket team.

Famous cricketers like Naseer Hussain, Sanjay Manjrekar, Kieron Pollard, Herschelle Gibbs, Shaun Tait, Andrew Symonds, and renowned commentator Allen Willkans also showed up in the film. This is the second film following Namastey London (2007) where Rishi Kapoor depicts the role of an NRI from London. Both the movies have Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Nikkhil Advani filmed some of the scenes in 3D but later decided to refrain from using the technology. This was Anushka Sharma's first project excluding her three-picture deal with Yashraj Films. Ex Indian fast bowler Paras Mahambrey also helped in coaching Akshay Kumar along with Balwinder Singh Sandhu and helping him understand the nuances involved in playing the game. Popular singer Hard Kaur played a minor role in the film as Punjabi Kudi.

