Remembering Irrfan Khan: His last social media post & rare moments with family & friends
Image: Instagram/@irrfan
Legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after battling cancer for two years. The actor, who was not much active on social media, had Alec Baldwin's recommendation for his film 'Puzzle' as his last post.
Image: Instagram/@irrfan
The late actor had a knack for acting since childhood. As per the photos and the stories behind them that he has shared on Instagram, the actor used to recreate iconic scenes from movies along with his friends.
Image: Instagram/@irrfan
Irrfan Khan also once shared that he learned horse riding to become an actor.
Image: Instagram/@irrfan
Irrfan Khan was married to Sutapa Sikdar for over 25 years of his life. He met Sikdar in the National School of Drama and came close due to both of their love for cinema.
Image: Instagram/@babil.i.k
They tied the knot in 1995 and completed 25 years of marriage in February 2020.
Image: Instagram/@babil.i.k
The couple, who always stayed away from the limelight but close to each other, had two sons Babil and Ayan.
Image: Instagram/@babil.i.k
Irrfan's elder son Babil often shares his father's unseen pictures for his fans. Babil has often shared how he was close to his father and now has a legacy to carry forward.
Image: Instagram/@babil.i.k