Anushka Sharma Posts Heartwarming Pic Amid Lockdown; Says 'heart Goes Out To All In Need'

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma shares a heartfelt message with her fans, tells them to be thankful for the basic things in life and be hopeful amidst the dark days.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
anushka sharma

Anushka Sharma recently shared a heartfelt, heartwarming message with her fans on her social media account. In that post, she shared her thoughts on lockdown, quarantine, and gratitude. The actor has been doing her best to keep her fans updated with her life amidst the national lockdown due to coronavirus. She, along with her husband Virat Kohli, has been spreading awareness among her fans on social media about staying home and taking the necessary precautions against Coronavirus.

Her latest post is all about being thankful and showing gratitude towards the smallest things in life. Sending across a strong message of 'Every cloud has a silver lining', Anushka Sharma is trying to tell her fans that though the times seem really tough and dark, they should be thankful for their well being, for the fact that they are getting time to do things which otherwise they have always been too busy for. Moreover, Anushka shared with her fans that this lockdown period has taught her to be thankful for the most basic things in life, as she has realised that what could be a basic thing for her might be something that other people are struggling for. Anushka Sharma further added that she wants to help people in all ways possible and that her heart goes out to everyone suffering. She also said that she was thankful for the health and well being of her family and loved ones and she prayed for everyone's well being in the country and the world. Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram post below.

Anushka Sharma shares a heartwarming photo with a message

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In the post, Anushka Sharma can be seen spending time with Virat Kohli and their dog. The picture posted has been receiving a lot of love from fans and celebrities. Check out some of those comments below.

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma

 

 

