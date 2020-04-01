Anushka Sharma And Her Bollywood Songs That Start With The Alphabet 'B'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. She has shared the big screen with several top-notch and legendary actors of Hindi cinema. Read on to know more about Anushka Sharma's Bollywood songs that start from the alphabet 'B'.

Anushka Sharma's Bollywood songs that start from the alphabet 'B'

Butterfly from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Regarded as one of the most colourful songs, Butterfly is voiced by artists like Aaman Trikha, Nooran Sisters, Dev Negi, and Sunidhi Chauhan. It is penned by one of the best lyricists of Bollywood, Irshad Kamil, and the song is composed by Pritam. It is a highly energetic song with upbeat music and features Anushka Sharma in the role of Sejal Zaveri. Here is the song posted by Sony Music India on YouTube:

The Breakup Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil brings this quirky song titled the Breakup song. The song is an upbeat track, with lyrics that talk about a girl who has just broken up with her partner, and though it was hard for her, it was necessary. The music video is set in a silent pub. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is voiced by Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, and Nakash Aziz. It was posted by Sony Music India's official YouTube channel back in 2017 and was loved by the fans. Here is a link to the song.

Beech Beech Mein from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Beech Beech Mein is a love song from the 2017 romantic comedy flick titled Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film was directed and penned by Imtiaz Ali, while the song Beech Beech Mein was written by Irshad Kamil. Like all other songs from the film, even this song was composed by Pritam and voiced by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade, and Shefali Alvares.

