Anushka Sharma’s Playlist Is All You Need To Get Through The Coronavirus Lockdown

The recent Coronavirus outbreak across the world has got all Bollywood celebrities to keep their shoots on hold. The celebs have been spending their quarantine period at their homes, and Anushka Sharma is no different. The actor is currently quarantining with her husband Virat Kohli in their Mumbai home. She recently took to social media to share her playlist with her fans.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donate Undisclosed Amount To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Anushka Sharma shares her playlist with fans

Ever since the countrywide lockdown due to Coronavirus, Anushka Sharma has been regularly sharing updates on her social media. The actor has been urging fans to stay indoors during such a sensitive time. She has also been sharing various tips for her fans to get through this time.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Shares An Insightful Message About How Coronavirus Spreads

In a recent post on social media, Anushka Sharma shared a list of musical recommendations for her fans. She shared a list of artists who have been on her playlist during this time. This list included Prateek Kuhad, Prabhdeep, Peter Cat Recording Co. and Ritviz.

Additionally, Anushka Sharma also shared a list of old songs that she is listening with her husband during the quarantine period. The list included I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys, All Rise & One Love by Blue, Hotel California by Eagles, Butterfly by Crazy Town, Everything I Do & Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams, Nothing Else Matters by Metallica, among the many others.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s musical recommendations here:

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Post Video On COVID-19 Lockdown, Say 'stay At Home, Save India'

(Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Anushka Sharma also shared several selfie pictures of her no-makeup face on social media. She has donned a simple t-shirt and denim pants in the pictures. She has used the butterfly filter on her face and it is adorable.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s selfies here:

ALSO READ | Lockdown Diaries: Anushka Sharma Bakes Cake For Father's B'day; Katrina Kaif Sweeps Floor

(Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.