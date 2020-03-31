Anushka Sharma Shares List Of Artists & Songs That Keep Her Going Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has led every individual into self-isolation as a precautionary measure. This has left everyone at home with a lot of free time. The COVID-19 lockdown has also made a lot of celebrities active on social media. These celebrities have been posting snaps and clips from the personal life on their social media.

In the same context, Anushka Sharma recently shared her list of favourite artists and songs that keep her going through the COVID-19 lockdown. Read more about Anushka Sharma’s Instagram.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma's shares her playlist on Instagram

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a list of artists that she is currently listening to. Her favourite artists include Prabhdeep, Peter Cat Recording Co, Prateek Kuhad, and Ritviz.

The NH10 actor also listed out some of her favourite tracks that include classics like Linkin Park, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Eagles, Blue, and Bryan Adams. She also mentioned a couple of songs by the popular rock bands Nirvana and Metallica.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Instagram

Anushka Sharma has also been sharing a number of cute videos and photos with her husband, Virat Kohli. The couple themselves have a huge fan following who proudly call the two as Virushka. These fans never forget to shower the two with love and always been there to support each other. Here are some Virushka posts from Anushka Sharma’s Instagram.

