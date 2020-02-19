Anushka Sharma's Printed Outfits That Will Blow Your Mind

Anushka Sharma is known for her incredible acting skills as well as her sharp looks. The actor can pull off any look effortlessly. Sharma is known for sporting printed looks on her social media. Now, the actor has already been an inspiration to her fans when it comes to style and fashion. And these printed outfits will further inspire her fans to up their style game. Take a look at some of Anushka Sharma's photos which prove that she can slay in any outfit.

Anushka Sharma looks quite stunning here. The diva is slaying this look by wearing long earrings too. Fans have absolutely loved her in this look.

In this photoshoot, the actor is posing with husband Virat Kohli. She is wearing a printed-style blouse and it certainly looks classy and elegant. Check out more photos from Anushka Sharma's Instagram.

In this look, Anushka Sharma is sporting a neon-coloured high slit dress. The outfit looks perfect on her. The actor's style is impeccable and she continues to impress fans with her distinctive style.

In this look, the charismatic actor is sporting a printed bomber-style jacket. Anushka Sharma will always be a fashion inspiration as she has a great taste in fashion. She is considered one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood.

