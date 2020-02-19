The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Printed Outfits That Will Blow Your Mind

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is known for her incredible acting skills as well as her stylish looks. Read on to know about her printed style outfits that will inspire you.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is known for her incredible acting skills as well as her sharp looks. The actor can pull off any look effortlessly. Sharma is known for sporting printed looks on her social media. Now, the actor has already been an inspiration to her fans when it comes to style and fashion. And these printed outfits will further inspire her fans to up their style game. Take a look at some of Anushka Sharma's photos which prove that she can slay in any outfit.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Most Stunning Pictures As She Models For Her Brand 'Nush'; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Lauds Supreme Court's Verdict In Favour Of Women Army Officers 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma looks quite stunning here. The diva is slaying this look by wearing long earrings too. Fans have absolutely loved her in this look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In this photoshoot, the actor is posing with husband Virat Kohli. She is wearing a printed-style blouse and it certainly looks classy and elegant. Check out more photos from Anushka Sharma's Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In this look, Anushka Sharma is sporting a neon-coloured high slit dress. The outfit looks perfect on her. The actor's style is impeccable and she continues to impress fans with her distinctive style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

In this look, the charismatic actor is sporting a printed bomber-style jacket. Anushka Sharma will always be a fashion inspiration as she has a great taste in fashion. She is considered one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood.

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

 

 

