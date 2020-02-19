The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anushka Sharma's Most Stunning Pictures As She Models For Her Brand 'Nush'; See Pics

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is considered to be among the most stylish Bollywood actors. Here are some of Sharma's best pictures as she models for her fashion brand 'Nush'.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma pulls off glamorous red-carpet attires with flair. From rocking the detailed traditional looks to chic and sporty outfits, she has done it all. The Sultan actor preserves the authenticity of her clothes, as evident on her social media. She is also biased towards dresses that have pockets. Her choice of style is also pretty much visible in her latest fashion brand Nush. Here we have compiled voguish looks of the actor in her brand’s clothes.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s pictures in which she is rocking Nush’s outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma To Announce Upcoming Jhulan Goswami's Biopic At Eden Gardens?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares A Sweet Good Bye Note For Virat Kohli; Says "It's Never Easy"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nush (@nushbrand) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma’s Self-love Comments Is Probably The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Best On-screen Pairs That We Wish Collaborate Again

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS TRUMP'S VISIT
RENUKA CHOWDHURY ON UDDHAV'S REMARK
NARENDRA MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SHIVAJI
AMNESTY INDIA LAYS ALLEGATIONS
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD