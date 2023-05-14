Anushka Sharma Reacts As RCB Crushes RR In IPL 2023 Match, Shares Virat Kohli's Photo

Anushka Sharma, who missed the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match today (May14), has reacted to RCB's win. She shared a post on her Instagram Stories in which Virat Kohli is celebrating RCB's win with the team on the field. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Bowling at its best. What a game!"

Batting first, RCB scored 171 in 20 overs. In reply, RR scored a paltry 59. Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to Faf du Plessis-led RCB's win.

Why Anushka Sharma missed the match?

It seems before jetting off to Cannes 2023, the actress is busy clearing up her schedule. This morning, the Pari actress was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Her OOTD was a printed T-shirt and black joggers paired with a yellow bucket hat. She happily waved at the paparazzi stationed outside. Check out her pictures below:



How Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma on Mother's Day?

This year, an Indian cricketer shared a priceless picture of Anushka and their daughter Vamika. Also, he shared two collage pictures of his mother and Anushka's mother. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day," followed by heart emoticons. The actress was quick to reply, "Thank you."



Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut

The actress is all set to make her red carpet debut at Cannes this year. Anushka will be attending the film festival on French Riviera later this month, where she will reportedly be present to honour women in cinema. The actress is expected to jet off to Cannes this week.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming movies

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chadka Xpress, based on Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie is expected to release this year on the OTT platform. It will be Anushka's first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika as the actress was on break. The actress made a cameo appearance in Qala, starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri. The film was released on an OTT platform.

