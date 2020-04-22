Anushka Sharma Reveals Her And Virat's Healthy Lifestyle Plan During COVID-19 Lockdown

Anushka Sharma recently revealed her and Virat Kohli’s mantra to keep themselves fit and active during these lockdown days. She spoke about having an alkaline-rich diet which helps them lead a healthy lifestyle. She also shed some light on the importance of workout and how the couple does not believe in following a particular type of diet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s quarantine health

Anushka Sharma recently spoke to a leading daily about how she and Virat Kohli have been dealing with quarantine in a healthy manner. Anushka Sharma said that they have not been doing anything much different from what they normally do. She explained how they do not believe in diets and rather have a healthy lifestyle which has been helpful from the very beginning. She said that their diets are alkaline dominant as it helps with the body’s immunity which is always necessary. They have also been inculcating other habits that help in boosting immunity which includes having haldi ginger and black pepper tea. She also stressed the importance of having an ample amount of water for a healthier body.

Anushka Sharma was of the opinion that working out on a daily basis works well with Virat Kohli as well because it gives them a routine to follow on a daily basis. She also stressed the importance of pushing through and getting a workout session done as it will help make people feel great. It also helps in creatively passing time while physically, mentally, and emotionally feeling good.

Anushka Sharma’s family monopoly

Anushka Sharma recently uploaded a picture where she could be seen playing monopoly with her family. She has asked her followers to take care of loved ones and to spend time with family in the caption for the post. Anushka Sharma has also written how close Monopoly brings her family. Have a look at the picture from Anushka Sharma’s Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

