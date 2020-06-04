Anushka Sharma Speaks About Her Role As Producer And Her Wish To Explore Unique Ideas

Anushka Sharma in the past few years has produced some of the most loved shows and films. The actor-turned-producer recently spoke about her role as a producer for films and series. Her first film as a producer, NH10, itself garnered her tremendous praise. Anushka’s approach as a producer has always been unique and her films often show a more realistic side of things in society.

Anushka Sharma on being a producer and the choice of projects that attract her

Speaking to an entertainment portal Anushka Sharma said that she has always been drawn towards stories that are different. She continued saying that it fascinates her to portray things that are happening in real life in the real world. Anushka added that she has always wanted to present such type of stories. Anushka Sharma then spoke about her brother Karnesh who, according to her, is also very keen on telling these type of stories. The brother-sister duo both added that they believe content is everything in a story.

After this Anushka Sharma spoke about her latest hit series Paatal Lok. She said that she found it really exciting to do a series like Paatal Lok which is quite different in nature. She herself called the series as clutter-breaking and progressive. Sharma then mentioned that in order for her to back a project she must be on board with the storyline and the idea of the project. It is only then that the actor will decide to produce the project, according to a news portal. She also mentioned that the overall treatment of the film is not something that bothers her as much as the story and narrative does.

Anushka Sharma also went on to talk about her film Phillauri which came out in 2017. The movie was about a friendly ghost, and Anushka used this as a reference to say that she loves such out-of-the-box ideas. The actor also mentioned that bold and out-of-the-box type of ideas itself impress her the most and she is thus inclined towards them as a producer. She mentioned that as a producer she always looks for ideas which are unique, new and fresh. She said that her production team has always been keen on these three ideals and have only picked up projects which have all of these three in them.

