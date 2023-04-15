RCB Vs DC: Virat Kohli Breaches Massive Milestone, Creates Yet Another All Time IPL Record

IPL 2023: During the IPL 2023 match between Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and David Warner's Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli achieved a historic feat by becoming the first player to score 2500 runs at a single venue in the tournament's history. Kohli, who is also the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL, accomplished this milestone when he reached 11 runs against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday. Kohli also smashed his third half-century in four IPL matches this season.

In the 2016 season of IPL, Virat Kohli had a phenomenal run and smashed a record-breaking 973 runs, which remains unbeaten to this day. With his impressive form, Kohli is now aiming to reach the 7000-run milestone in the IPL this season, and it would come as no surprise if he achieves it. Currently, Kohli has amassed 6838 runs from 227 IPL matches. Kohli has also hit 5 centuries and 46 half-centuries in the IPL, with his highest score being 113.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from their batting lineup.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Confirmed Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, M Lomror, G Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, W Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, W Parnell, V Vijay Kumar

RCB's Impact players: Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, K Sharma, Akashdeep

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, M Marsh, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan

DC's Impact players: Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakaria, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey

