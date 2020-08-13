Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary

Today marks the 57th birth anniversary of the legendary actor Sridevi. Her die-hard fans and many members of the film fraternity have taken to their social media to remember the glorious work of the late actor. Anushka Sharma also shared a heartwarming tribute to the Lamhe actor on her birth anniversary.

Anushka Sharma shares two lovely pictures of Sridevi

The PK actor shared a video wherein she shared two pictures of the late actor. In one of the pictures, one can see a monochrome still of the Mr. India actor from one of her films. Her mesmerizing expression is making the picture look like a visual delight. Anushka also shared a picture from an earlier photoshoot of the late actor. The Chandni actor can be seen donning a sleeveless purple gown which she had paired up with statement bracelets and earrings. The actor can be seen flashing her infectious smile in the picture.

Anushka Sharma called Sridevi's contribution unparalleled

Anushka captioned the picture stating that she is remembering an icon as well as an inspiration like Sridevi on her birthday. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor further mentioned that the English Vinglish actor's contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. She further added that the late actor's craft will live on forever in the hearts of her fans. Take a look at the main still from the Band Baaja Baarat actor's video which was again shared by one of Anushka's fan clubs on Twitter.

"Remembering an icon and inspiration on her birth anniversary. Sridevi ma'am's contribution to cinema is unparalleled and her craft will live on forever in our hearts." - @AnushkaSharma via Instagram stories 💕 pic.twitter.com/OUgAfKvjas — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) August 13, 2020

Talking about the late actor's illustrious works, she has won many awards for her exceptional craft in films. The actor, who made her debut in 1967 with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai, was only 4 years old at the time and went on to play versatile roles in her lifetime. The Mom actor is also regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. She was the only female actor to dominate Bollywood during a time of male domination. She has also won many awards like the National Film Award, Nandi Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award, Kerala State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and more throughout her career.

