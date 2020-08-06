This Day That Year: Anushka Sharma Shared A Friendship Day Post With Virat Kohli

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Anushka Sharma wishing her husband on Friendship Day to Priyanka Chopra Jonas shopping with Sophie Turner, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Anushka Sharma shares a Friendship Day post

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma wished her husband on the occasion of Friendship Day two years ago. She took to social media and shared an adorable selfie through her official Instagram handle. It features the duo in casual outfits while smiling for the camera. They have also sported classic sunglasses for a complete look. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Anushka Sharma wished him with a simple message on this occasion. The actor wrote, “Happy Friendship day”. She added two emoticons like a boy and a girl holding hands, and a red heart. Check out the social media post by Anushka Sharma:

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

The first schedule of Salman Khan's Bharat concludes

The makers of Salman Khan’s Bharat wrapped up the first schedule of the movie in Mumbai after filming two dramatic sequences. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to his official Twitter handle and announced the news. He also thanked the cast and crew for their efforts. The movie features Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The director of Salman Khan’s Bharat wrote, “The first schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done... thanks you cast & the crew... Here we come Malta... get ready for Desi rock n Rolla...” Check out his tweet:

First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done .... thanks you cast & crew ... Here we come Malta .. ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜ðŸ¤© get ready for Desi rock n rolla... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 6, 2018

Kirti Kulhari joins the cast of The Girl on the Train remake

Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari joined the cast of The Girl on the Train remake. She bagged the role of a cop in the mystery thriller drama flick. During that time, the star flew to London to begin the shooting of the movie. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kirti Kulhari revealed about her character of Aalia Shergill and called it 'interesting with a unique look'. The actor explained how she watched a documentary to understand the working style of an investigative officer in the United Kingdom.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's vacation snaps

The photographs of Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from Miami vacation took the internet by storm. They feature celebrities having a gala time while shopping for cosmetics. Sophie Turner has donned a pair of biker shorts and teamed it up with a check-patterned button-down shirt. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas dressed up in a two-piece attire. The blue-white outfit features an off-shoulder style. Check out their photos:

Source: Jsistersnews's Instagram

Source: Jsistersnews's Instagram

