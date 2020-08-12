Anushka Sharma And Viral Kohli 'take A Break' & Indulge In Some Fun Banter; Watch

Anushka Sharma has recently shared a video of her and husband Virat Kohli “taking a break”. The fun and hilarious video has gone viral on the internet in no-time. Their friendly banter has left fans with a smile on their faces. Watch the video here:

Anushka Sharma and Viral Kohli “taking a break”

Anushka Sharma is a very active celebrity on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures of her and her family, the actor’s social media feed is a treat to watch for the eyes of the fans.

On August 12, 2020, the actor decided to “take a break” and recorded a healthy competition with husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli and shared the same on her official Instagram handle. She captioned the video, “#TakeABreak @virat.kohli and I took a break with @instagram A 3 Part quiz , lots of laughter and 2 super competitive people... we were suuuuper chill and played by the rules (or not ðŸ¤ª) Watch to find out who won #TakeABreak”.

Anushka Sharma started the video by introducing herself and Virat Kohli. The actor then said that she invites all her fans and followers watching this video, to virtually take a break with the couple. Anushka Sharma said that when two people know each other for as long as the couple has known each other, they tend to find many funny and interesting things about one another. Then, Viral Kohli said that today they are going to ask each other three sets of questions divided into three parts related to their professions, their lives, and about each other, and then they will see who wins.

The couple started the first round by asking each other three questions each about their professions. Even though Anushka Sharma seemed to know quite a lot about cricket, Virat Kohli failed to answer all questions about Bollywood, correctly. The second round was a rapid-fire where they picked five questions to ask one another to see who knows whom better. The couple tied the round as they both proved that they know each other completely. The third round was a “who is more likely to” segment that was more of fun banter between the two.

Just as the actor shared the video on the internet, it went viral in no time. The post received over seven lakh likes and people spammed the comment section of the post. Not only fans but even other celebrities were all hearts for the adorable couple.

